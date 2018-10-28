My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Stasis Report: Saloli ✚ Kirby ✚ Classic Jon Hassell

Three new tracks, one recent, and one classic added to the Spotify and Google Play Music playlist as of October 28, 2018

The latest update to my Stasis Report ambient-music playlist on Spotify and Google Play Music. The following five tracks were added on Sunday, October 28. Three are from the past month or so, one is just under a year old, and one is a classic from 1977.

✚ “Hey Ahh” by Saloli (aka Mary Sutton) off the new album The Deep End, released by the Kranky label on October 26, 2018: saloli.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Four Years Away,” the title track off the new SineRider (aka Devin Powers) album, released by the Sound in Silence label on October 26, 2018: soundinsilencerecords.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Moments” by Lucid Structure (aka Colin Mayo), off the December 2017 album We Were Never Here: lucidstructure.bandcamp.com. A new album, Measures, is due out November 22.

✚ “II” by John Carroll Kirby off the album Meditations in Music, released by Leaving Records on September 22, 2018: johncarrollkirby.bandcamp.com.

✚ This week’s archival track is “Blues Nile” off the 1977 Jon Hassell album Vernal Equinox: jonhassell.com

Some previous Stasis Report tracks were removed to make room for these, keeping the playlist length to roughly two hours. Those retired tracks — from Field Works and Marcus Fischer; Tim Hecker; Seigo Aoyama; Klara Lewis and Simon Fisher Turner; and Geir Sundstøl — are now in the Stasis Archives playlist (currently only on Spotify).

