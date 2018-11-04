My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

Stasis Report: Kelly Moran ✚ Classic Isham ✚ More

Three recent tracks and one classic added to the Spotify and Google Play Music ambient playlist as of November 4, 2018

November 4, 2018

The latest update to my Stasis Report ambient-music playlist on Spotify and Google Play Music. The following four tracks were added on Sunday, November 4. Three are recent, one dates back to 1989.

✚ “Calm Before” from the album Glowing Pains: Music from the Gardens Between by Tim Shiel of Melbourne, Australia. And, yes, the next track on the album is titled “The Storm”: timshiel.bandcamp.com.

✚ “Water Music” from the album Ultraviolet by Kelly Moran: bleep.com.

✚ “Souvenir of Bliss” off the album Reveries by Phillip Wilkerson: phillipwilkerson.bandcamp.com.

✚ And this week’s archival track is “Part II” of the 1989 album Tibet by Mark Isham: isham.com.

Some previous Stasis Report tracks were removed to make room for these, keeping the playlist length to roughly two hours. Those retired tracks — from Emily A. Sprague, Brian Eno (solo), and Eno with Kevin Shields — are now in the Stasis Archives playlist (currently only on Spotify).

