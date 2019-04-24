My lucky find at the record shop yesterday. This full-length album was released, in 1977, because the previous one (note this is “The Second Whale Record”) had sold some 100,000 copies, a surprise hit in its day. The alien intelligence of these voices strains my capacity for description and comprehension. Fascinating to imagine the voices had such a command of the public’s imagination that this translated into actual record sales. A bit like Le Mystère des Voix Bulgares (the Bulgarian women’s ensemble) a decade or so later, only this choir is submerged.