For a future Disquiet Junto project

What does the Disquiet Junto community sound like when it sings together? Let’s find out.

We’re doing a special Disquiet Junto project beginning on January 9, 2020. What follows below are instructions well in advance of that project. (This phase is to collect material for the January 9 project. This isn’t the project itself.)

Please record yourself singing one held syllable, such as “ahhh” or “ohhh” or “ewww” or “eeeee” or whatever you choose, for between two seconds and seven seconds in duration. The note you sing and the held syllable you sing don’t matter. Just sing the note and held syllable that come to you.

Then send me a link to the audio file in the .wav format. Title the .wav file “[artist-name]–[title-with-hyphens].wav.” So, for example, something I’d share might be weidenbaum–drone-syllable.wav, or disquiet–held-tone.wav. (Please don’t send me the file as an attachment. Send it as a link. Thanks.)

I’ll then collate the files I receive into a folder. Those vocal files will be shared with everyone on January 9, 2020, when the project begins, along with further instructions.

The deadline for the vowel submissions is Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at 11:59pm wherever you are.

This all came about as a result of something Alan Bland mentioned on the Junto Slack. He pointed out that my having misspelled Disquiet as “Disquier” in the December 19, 2019, project title made him think of “Dischoir,” a possible Junto project. Thanks to Alan and to Jason Wehmhoener for helping me think this project through. It should be a lot of fun.

By Marc Weidenbaum