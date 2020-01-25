Upcoming

• Autumn, 2019: I'll have a new piece in The Wire.

• December 13, 2019: This day marks the 23rd anniversary of Disquiet.com.

• January 7, 2020: This day marks the 8th anniversary of the Disquiet Junto.

• March 2020: A chapter on the Disquiet Junto ("The Disquiet Junto as an Online Community of Practice," by Ethan Hein) appears in the forthcoming book The Oxford Handbook of Social Media and Music Learning (Oxford University Press), edited by Stephanie Horsley, Janice Waldron, and Kari Veblen.

Dates TBA

• There are entries on the Disquiet Junto in the forthcoming book The Music Production Cookbook: Ready-made Recipes for the Classroom (Oxford University Press), edited by Adam Patrick Bell.

Ongoing

• The Disquiet Junto series of weekly communal music projects explore constraints as a springboard for creativity and productivity. There is a new project each Thursday afternoon (California time), and it is due the following Monday at 11:59pm: disquiet.com/junto.