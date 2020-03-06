My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Time Is Passing

A reminder from València, Spain–based Warmth, aka Agustín Mena

March 6, 2020

“Life” is a track off Essay, a new full-length album from Warmth, aka Agustín Mena, who’s based in València, Spain. It’s thick with heavenly striations — the white-noise wash of waves, whether imaginary or recorded in the field; distant drones, like broken horns echoing down caverns; a lush vocal, evaporating in real time — and all the while a slow pulse trickles by, less a beat than a reminder that time is passing.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/w_a_r_m_t_h. Get the full album at archivesdubmusic.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

