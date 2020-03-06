“Life” is a track off Essay, a new full-length album from Warmth, aka Agustín Mena, who’s based in València, Spain. It’s thick with heavenly striations — the white-noise wash of waves, whether imaginary or recorded in the field; distant drones, like broken horns echoing down caverns; a lush vocal, evaporating in real time — and all the while a slow pulse trickles by, less a beat than a reminder that time is passing.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/w_a_r_m_t_h. Get the full album at archivesdubmusic.bandcamp.com.