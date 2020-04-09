The Assignment: Take an existing musical trio and remix it to make it your own.

Two notes for participants: (1) With this project, we’re back to the standard Junto rule of one entry per musician. (2) If you participated in the 430th or 431st project, it would be great if you’d upload the isolated track of your part and link to it from your previous entry, which will make it available to this week’s remixer. Thanks.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is Monday, April 13, 2020, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, April 9, 2020.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: This week’s Disquiet Junto project brings the trios sequence to a close. Over the three previous sequential projects, musical trios were created by accrual, one participant at a time. You’ll now remix one (or combine more than one) and make it/them your own.

Step 2: The plan is for you to remix a pre-existing track from the previous project. First, however, you must select the piece of music to which you will be adding your own music. There are well over 80 tracks in all to choose from, 83 in all. You might also choose to use more than one track, mashing up tracks that have nothing in common, or that share elements. Here’s the playlist, with 81 of the tracks from last week:

https://soundcloud.com/disquiet/sets/disquiet-junto-project-0431

And there are two others from Bassling (aka Jason Richardson):

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0431-solitary-ensembles-x-3/30855/12

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0431-solitary-ensembles-x-3/30855/7

To select a track, you can listen through all that and choose one, or you can use a random number generator to select a number from 1 to 83, the first 81 being numbered in the above SoundCloud playlist, and the other two being Bassling’s mentioned above. (Note: it’s fine if more than one person uses the same original track as the basis for their piece.)

Step 3: Create a remix based on the track or tracks you selected in Step 2.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0432” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your track.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0432” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0432-ensembles-remix/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Length: The length is up to you. It can be interesting to make long tracks short, and short tracks long.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0432” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: Given the nature of this particular project sequence, it is best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

Be sure to name and link to the source tracks you’re remixing, and credit the musicians who recorded them.

By Marc Weidenbaum