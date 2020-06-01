When a track begins so quietly, and at such a length, that you take time to confirm it’s actually playing something, surprise is built in. The ears have perked up. The attention is focused. Slow wafts of drones build and fade, and then from way down deep amid them issues a bubbling, metalloid rhythm, one that dances atop the drone. The ear listens for correlations, how the warp and weft of the underlying current has some parallel in the speed and volume, the vibrance and shape, of the percussives. And then the metalloid presence begins to dim, and the ear traces it as it fades.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/kumea. Kumea is Lauri Wuolio of Helsinki, Finland. More at wuolio.fi.