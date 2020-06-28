Heavy rotation, lightly annotated

This is my weekly(ish) answer to the question “What have you been listening to lately?” It’s lightly annotated because I don’t like re-posting material without providing some context. In the interest of conversation, let me know what you’re listening to in the comments below. Just please don’t promote your own work (or that of your label/client). This isn’t the right venue. (Just use email.)

▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ ▰ NEW: Recent(ish) arrivals and pre-releases

▰ There’s the harrowing space horror of “In the most Unlikely of Places” and the charismatic digital-beatnik broken vocal on “I am Sitting in a Room Performing the Society of the Spectacle,” but the real keeper on In the Place of a Vain Search for an Image of the Age is the title track. That’s where Conspiracy Therapists (Jeff Gburek and Filippo Panichi) unleash a dense, filmic exploration of feedback and melodic drone.

<a href="http://mahorka.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-place-of-a-vain-search-for-an-image-of-the-age">In the Place of a Vain Search for an Image of the Age by Conspiracy Therapists</a>

▰ Come for the metalloid pandemonium of “Cortège.” Stay for the hyperspeed pummel of “I’ll See you Again.” Gaël Segalen’s album Sofia Says dates from last October, but it’s brand new to me.

<a href="http://ihearu.bandcamp.com/album/sofia-says">Sofia Says by Gaël Segalen</a>

▰ There’s no excuse not to make time for the Black Composer Miniature Challenge from the Castle of Our Skins ensemble. The latest is the beautiful, doleful, one-minute “Hannah Elias II” by Shannon Sea, performed on viola by Ashleigh Gordon.

By Marc Weidenbaum