June 30, 2020

As of tonight, when I’ll post about something I’ve enjoyed listening to, I’ll have written on Disquiet.com every single day for the full first half of 2020. I’ve had my Disquiet website since December of 1996, and I think this will be the first time I’ve published daily for six months straight. Technically I’ve already done so, since I’ve posted this, but I’ll post something else this evening.

