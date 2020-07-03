This gorgeous folk chillout track combines drones and acoustic guitar, the musician Benjamin Finney echoing fragments like waves rolling over each other. The whole thing grows so subtly that it seems quiet when in fact it has accumulated substantial power and energy long before the piece comes to an end. It isn’t a song, per se, not quite, and its not-quite-song-ness may be its highest accomplishment, how the rhythm is more complicated than it appears, how the melody is more resistant to humming, how the whole thing is thoroughly present and, yet, out of reach. Absolutely gorgeous.
Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/benjamin_finney. More from Benjamin Finney, who is based in Manchester, England, at benjaminfinney.bandcamp.com.