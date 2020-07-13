How the central sample seems to melt on “Antiques,” atop a rhythm that nudges along, little changes making themselves heard, a glitch on the beat here, a volume tweak there. How the snare on “KutKlose” is trimmed within a millisecond of its snare-ness, so compact is the repeated snippet. How the vocal-harmony sample on “letmyselfgo” is so muffled that it’s virtually unintelligible, and all the more musical for it (ditto the solo female voice reduced to a bell tone and a warble on “gimmethereason”). There’s much to love on NoLetUps., a beat tape from Jansport J, released back in mid-March. Those are just some starting points. Dig in.
Album originally posted at jansportjmusic.com. More from Jansport J, who is based in Los Angeles, at twitter.com/JansportJ.