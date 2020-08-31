A remix from a forthcoming EP

Almost a year after releasing the album Cake on Jupiter, Munich-based synth musician Panic Girl has followed it up with a remix collection. Six of the original album’s eight tracks are reworked by the likes of ISAN, r beny, Mess Montage, Synth Witch, Jericho, and Lightbath. “Himalayan Tea” was the opening track on Cake on Jupiter, as it is here. It’s also the first listen we have of the record, due out October 9, 2020:

<a href="http://panic-girl.bandcamp.com/album/cake-on-jupiter-remixes">Cake on Jupiter Remixes by Panic Girl</a>

Below is the original for reference. Note the percussive undergirding, and listen for how it trails across the stereo spectrum. This is the stuff of which r beny’s dream was made. In his piece, above, the beat is gone, leaving some of inspiring sonic gentility in its wake.

<a href="http://panic-girl.bandcamp.com/album/cake-on-jupiter">Cake on Jupiter by Panic Girl</a>

Both Cake on Jupiter and Cake on Jupiter Remixes are available at panic-girl.bandcamp.com. More from Panic Girl (aka Martha Bahr, who is also half of Lucid Grain, the other half being Anatol Locker) at panic-girl.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum