In the Name of Corruption

Covid-era Tokyo archiving

While the SoundCloud account of Tokyo-based noise-maker Corruption remains mothballed, the musician’s Bandcamp account has another archival update. ミジンコ daphnia emotions is 31 tracks recorded between 2013 and 2019. They range from what might be a video-arcade field recording (“emwrec#msl”) to lounge-tempo pop techno (“pole”) to sequenced white noise drones (“cold wind”) to especially Aphex-y melodic sweetness (“pause”), just for starters. And of course, the most unclassifiable tracks are where it’s really at, notably “mga,” in which what sounds like a breeze running through a tunnel is transformed into a squelchy melody. The variety gives a sense of the range that Corruption has been up to for years over at SoundCloud, where nearly 1,000 tracks have been collected. Presumably these are favorites culled from that expanse.

Album originally posted at corruption-music-drugstore.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

