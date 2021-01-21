The Assignment: Record the second third of a trio that others will complete.

Special Note: You can contribute more than one track this week. Usually Junto projects have a one-track-per-participant limit. This week you can do a second one. Please see additional details in Step 5 below.

Answer to Frequent Question: You don’t need to have uploaded a solo in last week’s project to participate in this week’s duet project.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: This week’s Disquiet Junto project is the second in a sequence intended to encourage and reward asynchronous collaboration. This week you’ll be adding music to a pre-existing track, which you will source from the previous week’s Junto project (disquiet.com/0472). Note that you aren’t creating a duet — you’re creating the second third of what will eventually be a trio. Keep this in mind. Leave space for what is yet to come.

Step 2: The plan is for you to record a short and original piece of music, on any instrumentation of your choice, as a complement to the pre-existing track. First, however, you must select the piece of music to which you will be adding your own music. There are tracks by 68 musicians in all to choose from, 62 as part of this playlist:

https://soundcloud.com/disquiet/sets/disquiet-junto-project-0472

(Note that it’s possible another track or two will pop up in or disappear from that playlist. Things are fluid on the internet.)

Count as the 63rd this track from RPLKTR:

https://soundcloud.com/rplktr/disquiet-0472-jam-time-1-of-3/s-ABJKYjr9Pvx

And count as the 64th this track from Jason Richardson:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0472-jam-time/40425/3?u=disquiet

And count as the 65th this track from Pineyb:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0472-jam-time/40425/59?u=disquiet

And count as the 66th this track from Sevenism:

https://sevenism.bandcamp.com/track/ymist

And count as the 67th this track from Chris Ledwidge:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0472-jam-time/40425/64?u=disquiet

And count as the 68th this track from Hardworking Families:

https://hardworkingfamilies.bandcamp.com/track/corn-pop-disquiet0472

To select a track, you can listen through all that and choose one, or you can use a random number generator to select a number from 1 to 68, the first 62 being numbered in the above SoundCloud playlist, and 62-68 being the ones linked to above.

Note: It’s fine if more than one person uses the same original track as the basis for their piece.

It is strongly encouraged that you look through the discussion on the Lines forum, because many tracks include additional contextual information there:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0472-jam-time/

Step 3: Record a short piece of music, roughly the length of the piece of music you selected in Step 2. Your track should complement the piece from Step 2, and leave room for an eventual third piece of music. When composing and recording your part, don’t alter the original piece of music at all, except to pan the original fully to the left if it hasn’t been panned left already. In your finished audio track, your new part should be panned fully to the right. To be clear: the track you upload won’t be your piece of music alone; it will be a combination of the track from Step 2 and yours.

Step 4: Also be sure, when done, to make the finished track downloadable, because it will be used by someone else in a subsequent Junto project.

Step 5: You can contribute more than one track this week. Usually Junto projects have a one-track-per-participant limit. You can do up to two total. For the second, it’s appreciated if you try to work with a solo that no one else has used yet ( look at the project’s post on Lines, linked to in these instructions, or to the project playlist, which will be posted here once tracks start coming in). The goal is for many as people as possible to benefit from the experience of being part of an asynchronous collaboration. After a lot of detailed instruction, that is the spirit of this project.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your tracks in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0473-placebo-effect/

Step 5: Annotate your tracks with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, January 25, 2021, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, January 21, 2020.

Length: The length should be roughly the same as the solo track you selected.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

By Marc Weidenbaum