Slight gap between episode two and three, but these have been some years. Let’s put them behind us.
Checkout the Disquietude podcast at (presumably) most major services (if you can’t locate it, let me know) and at soundcloud.com/disquiet.
An ongoing series cross-posted from instagram.com/dsqt
Slight gap between episode two and three, but these have been some years. Let’s put them behind us.
Checkout the Disquietude podcast at (presumably) most major services (if you can’t locate it, let me know) and at soundcloud.com/disquiet.