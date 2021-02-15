Comics + tape loops

Much of what I follow on Instagram is musicians and visual artists. And sometimes the two interests combine, as with this comic strip by Ron Regé Jr. where, seven panels in, the main character is seen unspooling a room-filling tape loop contraption that, true to the medium, brings to mind, among other things, Rube Goldberg.

Reprinted here with permission of the artist. The full sequence is at Regé’s Instagram, instagram.com/ronregejr.

Originally published in the January 26, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum