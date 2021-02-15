My 33 1/3 book, on Aphex Twin's Selected Ambient Works Volume II, was the 5th bestselling book in the series in 2014. It's available at Amazon (including Kindle) and via your local bookstore. • F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #sound-art, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art.
Playing with audio.
Sounding out technology.
Composing in code.

Gallery: Ron Regé Jr. Mixed Media

Comics + tape loops

February 15, 2021 / Department: field notes / Leave a comment ]

Much of what I follow on Instagram is musicians and visual artists. And sometimes the two interests combine, as with this comic strip by Ron Regé Jr. where, seven panels in, the main character is seen unspooling a room-filling tape loop contraption that, true to the medium, brings to mind, among other things, Rube Goldberg.

Reprinted here with permission of the artist. The full sequence is at Regé’s Instagram, instagram.com/ronregejr.

Originally published in the January 26, 2021, edition of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet).

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting