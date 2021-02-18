The Assignment: Record a piece of music in which some substantial portion is performed without looking.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, February 22, 2021, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, February 18, 2021.

Tracks will be added to the playlist for the duration of the project.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

There is just one step this week.

Step 1: Play something blind. That is to say, record a piece of music in which some substantial portion is performed without looking.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0477” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0477” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your tracks in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0477-flying-blind/

Step 5: Annotate your tracks with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Length: The length is up to you. (You’re closing your eyes, not holding your breath.)

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 477th weekly Disquiet Junto project — Flying Blind (The Assignment: Record a piece of music in which some substantial portion is performed without looking.) — at:

https://disquiet.com/0477/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Image associated with this project is by Rachel Fox, and used thanks to Flickr and a Creative Commons license allowing editing (cropped with text added) for non-commercial purposes:

https://flic.kr/p/7Ua2dD

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum