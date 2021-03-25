The Assignment: Make a musical haiku following instructions from Marcus Fischer.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, March 29, 2021, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0482: Exactly That Gap The Assignment: Make a musical haiku following instructions from Marcus Fischer.

The following is lightly adapted from instructions by Marcus Fischer titled “Sound Haiku and Constraints in Composition.”

Background: Sound can be descriptive, emotional, and transportive or it can also be abstract when edited to be disconnected from a recognizable source and recontextualized in a composition. Michael Welch, an Adjunct Poetry Professor at the Northwest Institute of Literary Arts, states that the haiku “gains its energy by the intuitive or emotional leap that occurs in the space between the poem’s parts, in the gap of what’s deliberately left out. …The art of haiku lies in creating exactly that gap, in leaving something out, and in dwelling in the cut that divides the haiku into its parts.”

Instructions: Construct a Sound Haiku from a series of two-second “syllables” made from recordings you have captured. A traditional haiku is a poem written in three sections of ﬁve syllables, seven syllables, and then ﬁve syllables. Only seventeen syllables in all. Your audio recordings should be arranged into three sections of ten seconds, fourteen seconds, and then ten seconds, with each section separated by a pause of four seconds of silence.

Once you decide on a theme, try to focus each section of your haiku around aspects of that theme with noticeable contrasts in between each each two-second syllables. Keep in mind that gap between the parts and the power of that pause.

Seven More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0482” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0482” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your tracks in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0482-exactly-that-gap/

Step 5: Annotate your tracks with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #disquietjunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Additional Details:

Length: The length of your finished track will be, per the instructions, roughly 42 seconds.

Title/Tag: When posting your tracks, please include “disquiet0482” in the title of the tracks, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

More on this 482nd weekly Disquiet Junto project — Exactly That Gap (The Assignment: Make a musical haiku following instructions from Marcus Fischer) — at:

https://disquiet.com/0482/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Project discussion takes place on llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0482-exactly-that-gap/

There’s also a Disquiet Junto Slack. Send your email address to twitter.com/disquiet for Slack inclusion.

Image associated with this project is by Marcus Fischer, used by permission.

By Marc Weidenbaum