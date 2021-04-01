The Assignment: Use a recording of yourself typing something as the underlying rhythmic track for a piece of music.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, April 5, 2021, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, April 1, 2021.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: You’re going to use a recording of yourself typing something as the underlying rhythmic track for a piece of music.

Step 2: Give some thought as to what you’re going to type. You might re-type something that already exists. You might type freeform, just associating ideas. You might type randomly. Arguably, the best thing to do is to think of something you want to write about, and then type that: Typing something you’re writing in your head will lead to momentary pauses where you consider things, and that will be infused into the cadence.

Step 3: Record yourself typing the text you decided upon in Step 2.

Step 4: Use the unedited recording from Step 3 as the rhythmic and underlying percussive element of a piece of original music. It’s preferable that you retain the recognizable sound of the typing.

Additional Details:

Length: The length of your finished track will be as long as the story you choose to tell.

By Marc Weidenbaum