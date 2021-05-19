Birth rates may have declined during the pandemic, but a year of quasi-seclusion has yielded a lot of music. Norah Lorway just released her latest entry in that phenomenon, anotherworld I, which she characterizes as “lockdown sound loops”: “repetitive, insistent, ever present.” Harsh noise is muffled to gaseous effect; soft sounds are shredded to sharp objects. The music revels in such contradictions over the course of the album’s four tracks.
Album published at xylemrecords.bandcamp.com. It was released by Xylem Records. More from Lorway at norahlorway.com.