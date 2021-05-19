New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

Norah Lorway’s Lockdown Loops

On Xylem Records

May 19, 2021 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]


Birth rates may have declined during the pandemic, but a year of quasi-seclusion has yielded a lot of music. Norah Lorway just released her latest entry in that phenomenon, anotherworld I, which she characterizes as “lockdown sound loops”: “repetitive, insistent, ever present.” Harsh noise is muffled to gaseous effect; soft sounds are shredded to sharp objects. The music revels in such contradictions over the course of the album’s four tracks.

Album published at xylemrecords.bandcamp.com. It was released by Xylem Records. More from Lorway at norahlorway.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting