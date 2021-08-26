The Assignment: Take a sound, change it, and contrast that with the original.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

This week’s project was proposed by the musician Hainbach. It shares its theme, transformation, with his new album, Home Stories, on the Seil Records label.

Step 1: Listen to the world around you.

Step 2: Record a sound you find interesting. (In a situation where there is no notable sound, make your own sound without thinking. Just do something that will create noise.)

Step 3: Transform the sound by taking what interests you most about it and developing on it.

Step 4: Make it into a piece of music by contrasting the original and the transformation.

Here are some examples of transformations:

play the melody, rhythm, texture or the sound on an instrument

Convert the recording to MIDI and let it play

re-synthesise it into a new form

harmonize the overtones

notate and arrange the sound for more players

stretch it apart and filter until you find it’s secret

The image associated with this project is by Hainbach.

By Marc Weidenbaum