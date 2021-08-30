New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

Sound Verbs

From This Week in Sound

August 30, 2021 / Department: field notes / Leave a comment ]

For at least the last 34 issues of the This Week in Sound email newsletter (tinyletter.com/disquiet), I’ve swapped out a different verb each time to close out the introductory section. The following are those 34 words in reverse chronological order of their use in the newsletter.

swish, crackle, thwack, clang, chirrup, howl, mumble, bay, hiss, mutter, sibilate, blow, nasalize, burble, resound, whisper, purr, sigh, bombinate, rustle, intone, echolocate, susurrate, murmur, buzz, hum, trill, vibrate, whir, harmonize, drone, thrum, rumble, oscillate

Do you have any favorite verbs related to sound?

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting