A weekly(ish) answer to the question “What have you been listening to lately?” It’s lightly annotated because I don’t like re-posting material without providing some context. I hope to write more about some of these in the future, but didn’t want to delay sharing them.
▰ Maria Chavez reworks recordings of singing bowls on four turntables, each equipped with remarkable “double needles,” meaning we’re hearing two different parts of each record simultaneously, for eight separate lines of audio:
▰ Christopher Hanlon submits deeply lofi, nostalgia-rich, crackly instrumental hip-hop in supreme slow motion with “Old Blue”:
▰ Evgueni Galperine and Sacha Galperine’s superb score for the series Scenes from a Marriage deserves a listen as close as the microphones were placed to the instruments, which by all appearances was quite very close, indeed.