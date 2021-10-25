New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Mike Dayton’s Music for Scarier People

In time for Halloween

October 25, 2021

Get your Halloween on early with Mike Dayton’s Scarier Music for Even Scarier People, a 12-track collection that is part Radiophonic Workshop alien invasion, part Blair Witch Project quotidian horror. The mix of whirligig synthesizers and everyday noise, of whizzy scifi sound effects and the creaking and scraping of your worst home-alone nightmares, is the perfect soundtrack for the upcoming annual festivities and, you might say, every other day, as well. Definitely check out the overwhelming choral onslaught of “Otherworldly Assemblage,” interrupted by anxiety-provoking stuttering that is, as time passes, totally consumed by the drone.

More from Dayton, who is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at twitter.com/dayton_mike.

