In time for Halloween

<a href="https://mikedayton.bandcamp.com/album/scarier-music-for-even-scarier-people-2">Scarier Music for even Scarier people by Mike Dayton</a>

Get your Halloween on early with Mike Dayton’s Scarier Music for Even Scarier People, a 12-track collection that is part Radiophonic Workshop alien invasion, part Blair Witch Project quotidian horror. The mix of whirligig synthesizers and everyday noise, of whizzy scifi sound effects and the creaking and scraping of your worst home-alone nightmares, is the perfect soundtrack for the upcoming annual festivities and, you might say, every other day, as well. Definitely check out the overwhelming choral onslaught of “Otherworldly Assemblage,” interrupted by anxiety-provoking stuttering that is, as time passes, totally consumed by the drone.

More from Dayton, who is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, at twitter.com/dayton_mike.

By Marc Weidenbaum