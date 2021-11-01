A lightly annotated clipping service

I haven’t had time for a proper issue of the This Week in Sound email newsletter in some time, but here are a few recent stories of interest:

▰ This Kickstarter is like the flip of Erik Satie’s Musique d’Ameublement, dishware designed to make as little noise as possible: kickstarter.com.

▰ To paraphrase Pogo, we have met the aliens and they are us: “The Most Promising Signal of Alien Intelligence Just Went Bust” by George Dvorsky (gizmodo.com).

▰ How travel companies from airlines to hotels are shaping the sounds their customers experience, by Max Brearley: theguardian.com.

▰ Obituary by Tony Herrington for Ian Rawes (1965-2021), the sound recordist and archivist who founded the London Sound Survey website, soundsurvey.org.uk, “a web project which collected over 2,000 recordings of everyday life in London between 2008 and 2020”: thewire.co.uk.

▰ A history of the development of speech recognition, by Graeme John Cole: techradar.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum