New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

This Week in Sound: Dishware, Aliens, Speech Recognition

A lightly annotated clipping service

November 1, 2021 / Department: field notes / Leave a comment ]

I haven’t had time for a proper issue of the This Week in Sound email newsletter in some time, but here are a few recent stories of interest:

▰ This Kickstarter is like the flip of Erik Satie’s Musique d’Ameublement, dishware designed to make as little noise as possible: kickstarter.com.

▰ To paraphrase Pogo, we have met the aliens and they are us: “The Most Promising Signal of Alien Intelligence Just Went Bust” by George Dvorsky (gizmodo.com).

▰ How travel companies from airlines to hotels are shaping the sounds their customers experience, by Max Brearley: theguardian.com.

▰ Obituary by Tony Herrington for Ian Rawes (1965-2021), the sound recordist and archivist who founded the London Sound Survey website, soundsurvey.org.uk, “a web project which collected over 2,000 recordings of everyday life in London between 2008 and 2020”: thewire.co.uk.

▰ A history of the development of speech recognition, by Graeme John Cole: techradar.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting