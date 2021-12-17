Some favorites

These are my six¹ favorite² guitarists, listed in reverse order of when I first came upon and learned to love their music. Please recommend others.

Ben Monder³

Eivind Aarset³

Ava Mendoza⁴

Michael Brook³

Bill Frisell⁵

Robert Fripp

¹I likely forgot some.

²Ambientish and living

³Never seen live

⁴Used to see often in San Francisco before she left town

⁵Used to see often in New York City before I left town

By Marc Weidenbaum