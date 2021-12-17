New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

December 17, 2021

These are my six¹ favorite² guitarists, listed in reverse order of when I first came upon and learned to love their music. Please recommend others.

Ben Monder³
Eivind Aarset³
Ava Mendoza⁴
Michael Brook³
Bill Frisell⁵
Robert Fripp

¹I likely forgot some.
²Ambientish and living
³Never seen live
⁴Used to see often in San Francisco before she left town
⁵Used to see often in New York City before I left town

By Marc Weidenbaum

2 Comments

  1. Joseph S.
    [ Posted December 17, 2021, at 9:32 pm ]

    A few that come to mind right off the top (not all exactly ambientish but all living, I think):

    Dr Know (Bad Brains) Mary Halvorson Sumner McKane Oren Ambarchi Richard Pinhas Sharif Sehnaoui Robert Hampson

  2. Marco Raaphorst
    [ Posted December 18, 2021, at 12:24 am ]

    A few of my favs: Johnny Guitar Watson Leo Nocentelli Jimmy Nolen Andy Summers George Harrison John Lennon Kenny Burrell Jan Akkerman Bas Krumperman Eddy van Halen

