Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

Sunset Before the Sunset

In advance of the 524th Disquiet Junto project

January 12, 2022

The neighborhood went full on Ralph McQuarrie mode this evening. I’m not usually one to post sunset photos, but this one is quite appealing to me, and it seemed fitting, since tomorrow’s Disquiet Junto project will also involve a sunset.

By Marc Weidenbaum

