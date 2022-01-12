The neighborhood went full on Ralph McQuarrie mode this evening. I’m not usually one to post sunset photos, but this one is quite appealing to me, and it seemed fitting, since tomorrow’s Disquiet Junto project will also involve a sunset.
In advance of the 524th Disquiet Junto project
