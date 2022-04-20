New Disquietude podcast episode: music by Lesley Flanigan, Dave Seidel, KMRU, Celia Hollander, and John Hooper; interview with Flanigan; commentary; short essay on reading waveforms. • Disquiet.com F.A.Q.Key Tags: #saw2for33third, #field-recording, #classical, #juntoElsewhere: Twitter, SoundCloud, Instagram

Listening to art. Playing with audio. Sounding out technology. Composing in code. Rewinding the soundscape.

New Loraine James Team-up

With TVSI on AD 93 out May 13

April 20, 2022 / Department: downstream / Leave a comment ]

It hasn’t been that long since Loraine James announced her Ghostly album, Whatever the Weather, which came out earlier this month. And there’s already a follow-up, the upcoming EP 053 on the AD 93 label, also home to Dylan Henner, Moin, and Biosphere, among others. 053 teams James with fellow Londoner TSVI (Italian-born Guglielmo Barzacchini, who’s previously recorded for AD 93 as Anunaku). Two preview tracks, “Observe” and “Trust,” are already up. The first is IDM beats and async melodies. The second: lush, sodden piano and lightly granulated vocals. Instant heavy rotation. These two tracks close the five-song set. As for the rest of it, we’ll know on May 13.

Album first posted at ad93.bandcamp.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum

Tag: / Leave a comment ]

Post a Comment

Your email is never published nor shared. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

*
*

Subscribe without commenting