It hasn’t been that long since Loraine James announced her Ghostly album, Whatever the Weather, which came out earlier this month. And there’s already a follow-up, the upcoming EP 053 on the AD 93 label, also home to Dylan Henner, Moin, and Biosphere, among others. 053 teams James with fellow Londoner TSVI (Italian-born Guglielmo Barzacchini, who’s previously recorded for AD 93 as Anunaku). Two preview tracks, “Observe” and “Trust,” are already up. The first is IDM beats and async melodies. The second: lush, sodden piano and lightly granulated vocals. Instant heavy rotation. These two tracks close the five-song set. As for the rest of it, we’ll know on May 13.
Album first posted at ad93.bandcamp.com.