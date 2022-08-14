Back on Long Island, helping my mom clean out the house we moved into when I was about two weeks old. Found this spot in a cabinet where my late dad had installed a holder for the family room stereo system’s 45 rpm adapter.
An ongoing series cross-posted from instagram.com/dsqt
Back on Long Island, helping my mom clean out the house we moved into when I was about two weeks old. Found this spot in a cabinet where my late dad had installed a holder for the family room stereo system’s 45 rpm adapter.