Back in prelapsarian 2019, I wrote a compact liner note for a compact disc, titled Uprooted, by Michel Banabila, a Dutch musician who lives in Rotterdam. Now there’s a new, 2022, limited-edition pressing of the CD, with the liner note on an accompanying postcard. And I have a copy of this Uprooted re-release to give away.

The contest is available to subscribers of my thisweekinsound.substack.com newsletter, and it will appear in the issue going out later today, Tuesday, October 18. And you can listen to Uprooted on Bandcamp in the meanwhile. (Note: the winner only gets one copy of the postcard.)

By Marc Weidenbaum