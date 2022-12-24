From the past week

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media during the preceding week.

It’s a sign of how much I’ve entered the end-of-the-year zone that I mostly just posted photos of food on Instagram, and have really only three items to archive:

▰ Got a PlayStation 5. Currently playing Stray. Wandering around my kinda urban dead zone, listening to old machinery and futuristic threats.

▰ On the one hand, I can play this video game with the music turned off entirely and just the “sound effects” (which include — in fact consist primarily of — the environmental sound) audible. On the other hand, I suppose I am then not experiencing the game developers’ sense of the correct balance and interplay between those elements.

▰ If you’re looking to join a good Mastodon instance, I’d recommend the one at post.lurk.org. It was closed for a while, due to the overwhelming influx, and has opened up again. Read the instructions if it’s of interest. It’s where I hang out.

By Marc Weidenbaum