Scratch Pad: rain, fiction, UX, Prince

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media, which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means post.lurk.org.

▰ lightning -> thunder -> dogs -> sirens

▰ First two novels I finished reading this year: The Mother Code by Carole Stivers and And After the Fire by Lauren Belfer.

▰ Outside, it’s nonstop rain. My Facebook feed is nonstop Jeff Beck RIPs.

▰ This week’s Disquiet Junto project is the second of the year, but the first that I wrote up in the redesigned Disquiet.com backend. Felt good — a little unfamiliar, certainly, but it went smoothly.

▰ It’d be nice if YouTube Music was available in “split screen” mode (or “slide over”) on the iPad. A small wish for 2023.

▰ If “the song that was #1 on your 23rd birthday is how your 2023 will play out,” then apparently Prince’s “Batdance” (maybe my least favorite Prince hit) is my year ahead. I have no idea what that means. (Could be worse — in England on that day it was Jive Bunny’s “Swing the Mood.”)

▰ There are many strange things about the first episode of Seinfeld, among them that, naturally, the audience doesn’t cheer when Kramer walks into Jerry’s apartment.

▰ Sentence I typed today: I aspire to be the love child of Alexander Isley and E.E. Cummings