Scratch Pad: Fog, Sloppiness, Sing-along

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media (as well as related notes), which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means @[email protected] (on Mastodon). Some material appears here earlier in one form or another.

▰ Wakes wondering why it feels so warm. Then almost immediately hears the foghorn.

▰ Opened a book on collage that I hadn’t since probably 1996, and inside was a bookmark, on which I had written the following in tiny lowercase letters: “beastie boys: doctrinaire in their sloppiness”

▰ If you enjoy hard music, enjoy it while it’s hard, because 20 years later it’s going to be soft; it’s gonna be sing-along time. (Thought while walking to the ocean and back listening to early Battles.)