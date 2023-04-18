Junto x Bern x Éliane Radigue

Very excited that for the fifth year in a row, Musikfestival Bern will, at the invitation of Tobias Reber, be collaborating with the Disquiet Junto music community. The Junto will engage in a series of three different music composition prompts. The first begins this coming Thursday, April 20. All three projects will engage with the work of Éliane Radigue, who is the Composer-in-Residence for the 2023 festival. Select recordings resulting from these three Disquiet Junto projects may be played and displayed throughout the festival, which will be held in Switzerland from September 6 through 10.



Instructions should pop up at disquiet.com/0590 (powers of automation willing) shortly after 12:10am Pacific Time on Thursday, April 20. (I’ll be asleep at the time, or so I hope.) The email containing those instructions will go out via tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto later in the morning (after I wake up), and then I’ll post them here, on the Junto Slack, and my Mastodon account, and Instagram, etc.