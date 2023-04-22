Scratch Pad: Wiki, MP3, EV

I do this manually each Saturday, usually in the morning over coffee: collating most of the little comments I’ve made on social media (as well as related notes), which I think of as my public scratch pad, during the preceding week. These days that mostly means @[email protected] (on Mastodon). Some material appears here earlier inone form or another.

▰ The loudspeaker at the pharmacy: “Assistance requested in the Pain and Sleep Department.”

I’m not sure even JG Ballard or William S. Burroughs could have come up with the Pain and Sleep Department.

▰ RIP, Ahmad Jamal (92). Fairly certain it was the first jazz concert I ever attended, sometime in my teens. He played an arts venue in my hometown. I was transfixed by the drummer.

▰ Pause button, but it waits until the next downbeat

▰ The street construction is so loud it’s like being at the dentist except my entire body is a tooth

▰ Always fun keeping an eye on changes in Wikipedia entries

▰ The way your blood pressure chills after you turn off autoplay on Apple Music

▰ Step 1: “I’m gonna really get those decades of MP3s/etc. organized.”

Step 2: Downloads various recommended pieces of software to try out.

Step 3: Installs software.

Step 4: Reads subsequent instructions to download another piece of software to support the software already downloaded.

Step 5: Plays a YouTube video.

▰ Just to confirm: Apple’s new classical streaming service tells you who wrote the album’s liner notes but doesn’t actually share the notes to themselves?

▰ Turning off the air conditioner in an EV simply because it’s noticeably loud versus the still eerie quiet of the vehicle itself — the comfort of the quiet ride beats the comfort of a chilled ride

▰ Now can we have a science fiction show that dispenses with everyone except Carol Kane and Amy Sedaris?

▰ During the week: noisy construction on the street. Currently: in the garage. I should schedule a dentist appointment just to continue the trajectory.