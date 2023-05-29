Junto Profile: Magnus Lindencrona (aka gis_sweden)

This Junto Profile is part of an ongoing series of short Q&As that provide some background on various individuals who participate regularly in the online Disquiet Junto music community.

What’s your name? Magnus Lindencrona is my real name. Although I don’t consider myself an artist, I have often used my login (gis_sweden) as an “artist name” on different sites, such as Soundcloud, YouTube, and Bandcamp. But I’m not consistent …

Where are you located? I live in a town south of Gothenburg on the Swedish west coast and work in Gothenburg. Commuting to and from work is inspiring as it gives me time to reflect, listen and observe.

What is your musical activity? When I started making my own music, it began with what is called “synth pop” in Sweden. As a student, I had all the time in the world. But now, my head is always filled with ideas that I will never have the time to follow up on. Family, work and horse set the frames for musical excursions. Maybe that’s why I like the Disquiet Junto projects — to get a “compositional assignment.” I have also participated in SP-Forums beat battles. Now I’m a typical bedroom producer and can do what I want. One evening some years ago, I made this:

It belongs to an account which I have lost the password for, but I like it that way — make and forget. I know that BBC radio has used sounds made by me from Freesound.

What is one good musical habit? I believe in working with what you have — new gear will probably not help.

What are your online locations? I like to read threads on Lines (llllllll.co) and log in on ModWiggler sometimes. That’s enough for me.

What was a particularly meaningful Junto project? I don’t remember how I found the Junto Project — was it via ModWiggler? I don’t know. But I was fascinated by the experimental spirit. Just throw away conventions and record. Don’t care about likes — that’s my spirit. For me, it’s not important to make a nice track perfectly mastered; I don’t have time for that. Instead, I focus on the idea and creative part.

You mentioned using the gear you have. What do you work with? I consider my little modular synth as my main instrument. The synth is an all analog modular. But if I feel like it I can use DAW, SP-404SX, field recordings or any instrument in the house.

When you do the Beat Battles entries, do you add your own sounds, or just work from the provided samples? When I participate in beat battles I try to use only the provided samples, even if the rules says that you can add drums, bass etc. Working with limitations is fun.