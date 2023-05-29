This review I wrote originally appeared in the May 2023 issue of The Wire, number 471, the one with Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo on the cover. The article appears here (for the first time from behind the paywall, now that the subsequent issue — the bright red one with the Fall on the cover — has come out) in ever so slightly edited form. As I noted at the time of its publication:

The primary observation I didn’t have room for in the review is that sound is so prevalent in horror that several of the other books in the British Library’s Tales of the Weird series, of which Spectral Sounds is part, employ it in the examples shown at the back of the book in the catalogue, and also on the publisher’s website. What distinguishes the stories in Spectral Sounds is that sound is central to each tale’s narrative, rather than just a colorful element of the mood-setting.

Here’s the review in full:

Spectral Sounds: Unquiet Tales of Acoustic Weird

Manon Burz-Labrande (Editor)

British Library Pbk 315 pp

In 1866, Irish writer Ruth Mulholland, then aged 25, published a spooky story in All the Year Round, a periodical edited by Charles Dickens. She was two years old when Dickens exhibited ghostly expertise with A Christmas Carol (1843), in which we’re told “Scrooge was not a man to be frightened by echoes.” Mulholland developed an interest in sound’s potential for horror, and vice-versa. Titled “The Haunted Organist of Hurly Burly,” her tale involves a strange musician claiming to be betrothed to the deceased son of the organ’s caretakers.

“Hurly Burly” and 13 other stories comprise Spectral Sounds: Unquiet Tales of Acoustic Weird. Edited by Manon Burz-Labrande, a researcher and lecturer at Austria’s University of Vienna, the book is part of the British Library’s Tales of the Weird paperback series. Thematically linked sections highlight strange utterances (Thomas Street Millington’s “No Living Voice” from 1872), audible presences (Elizabeth Stuart Phelps’s “The Day of My Death” from 1868), and the post-apocalyptic soundscape (MP Shiel’s “The House Of Sounds” from 1911), among other eerie tropes.

Time does peculiar things to language. Expressions become — in LP Hartley’s formulation — foreign. Hartley’s horror isn’t collected here but we do get Edith Wharton, as well as Edgar Allan Poe’s “Siope — A Fable” (1837), thankfully more obscure than “The Tell-Tale Heart.” The book contains aged sentences that cause the reader to wonder how something once declarative becomes mystifying. Are these Lovecraftian prose poems casting the unfathomable oddness of our world? Oftentimes no, just plain English rendered weird by the years.

A few paragraphs into the opening story, Florence Marryat’s “The Invisible Tenants of Rushmere” (1883), we’re told by the narrator, a physician about to inadvertently rent a haunted house: “The hostages which I had given to fortune had made that strenuous action which attention to my numerous patients supplied incumbent on me.” This seems to mean the doctor works too hard; the reader may sympathize. Placing such a phrase early in the book was wise: it signals the reader to keep alert. Here be linguistic dragons.

Anxiety proves more impervious to time than does language. Archaic as some of the wording in Spectral Sounds may be, the many sources of its dread are familiar, occasionally to the point of feeling samey. Note the “whine of a door” and how “the wind whistled in at the keyhole,” not to mention the “curse of silence” and countless unidentifiable voices from beyond. These same evocations serve contemporary thrill writers and seekers alike to this day. Part of what makes sound so powerful a narrative tool is that the stories’ authors and characters are equally aware of the symbolic portent inherent in the ear’s duty as the human nervous system’s alarm. Algernon Blackwood, in his “A Case of Eavesdropping” (1906), sets a scene this way: “All was still but the howl of the wind, which to his ears had in it a note of triumphant horror.”

The scariest stories leave their mark. You close a book, exit a cinema, or power down the TV only to find that the images, the sounds, the psychic imprint, linger. One additional impact from Spectral Sounds — more obsession than haunting — is the wealth of further readings, both academic and fictional, recommended in the volume’s introduction and each story’s helpful preface. Consider yourself forewarned.