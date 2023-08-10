Render Wander: AE_LIVE 2022– (Semi–Live Blog)

AE_LIVE 2022– is the latest from Autechre, the duo of Rob Brown and Sean Booth, just out today, August 10, 2023, on their longtime label home, Warp Records (warp.net — at the moment, it’s not on Warp’s Bandcamp page). As I’ve attempted in the past, I’m going to embrace the release’s voluminous depths — seven nights recorded in six cities (Milan, Athens, Helsinki, Bergen, Turin, and two in London), rendering as over seven hours of music — and try to keep track of thoughts as I wander through its murky territories.

I’ll be updating this as I go, which might involve re-listening to one or more of the seven evenings and adding more notes.

General thoughts as they surface:

01 Why does each evening have an underscore before the year, but the album title doesn’t?

02 Why do all the downloads just have the album cover instead of the individual track covers? At least that’s what happened when I downloaded them as a single large set.

03 Are the concerts really just an hour apiece, or is this a select section of each evening?

04 Athens (Greece, not Georgia) lucked out — it’s over 20 minutes longer than the shortest of the evenings (the second of the two London shows).

05 Note to users: each evening is one uninterrupted track, with no song (or in Autechre’s case: “song”) titles.

06 There are three purchase options: MP3, WAV / FLAC, and WAV (24-bit). I splurged for the latter, though I wonder if my aging ears can hear the difference (or if my younger ears could have).

07 A friend pointed out that the randomly generated names of the Zip archives (e.g., “8c54-b5c73ad8e50b.zip”) that contain the downloadable audio files look like the titles of Autechre releases.

08 I’m wondering how these were recorded. I’m guessing straight from the mixing board. I wonder if the audio factors in, at all, the spaces in which the performances happened.

09 When I use the term “machines” I mean virtual ones, as well, of course.

AE_LIVE_MILAN_010722

00:00:10 — The Milan evening, the opening of the collection, sneaks in so quietly that I hit pause a few seconds after it starts, perhaps more a sign of my impatience than anything else. I wonder if my headphones are connected, if my laptop is functioning. Then I hit play and there’s finally a comforting frazzled-circuits sound before the muffled beat kicks in. It’s almost like walking into the hall after the concert has begun, after proceeding down a series of corridors, the music seeping in until you finally arrive at the main room.

00:07:25 — Sometimes I think we’ll find out that the algorithmic and generative approach Autechre is known for actually takes a back seat to simply using voice control as a means to control sound: to shape it, to transform it, to manipulate various settings. This phrasing, familiar from other work in recent years, often sounds like human speech straining to be comprehended. Or metaphorically, a machine doing so.

00:19:21 — I often find myself actively resisting the urge to rewind when first listening to a new Autechre release. A minute ago, I’d swear, this percussive noise — ploppy, arid — was much pitched much higher, and I’m wondering how it got here from there.

00:20:23 — Those percussive noises are getting deeper and wetter, confirming the downward trajectory mentioned just above.

00:22:02 — This is entering “pachinko in Limbo” territory.

00:28:25 — More Pacman than patchinko by now. Autechre doesn’t get enough credit for her playful it often is. Though admittedly, I like it most when it’s less playful.

00:34:50 — I could deal with more of this evocative Scheherazade fantasia slo-motion material.

00:36:33 — After over half an hour of near seamless transitions, this moment arrives like the firmest division of before and after thus far: a solid downbeat, even if it’s quickly subsumed by the luxuriant electronica morass. Tellingly, the impact disperses quickly.

00:38:11 — It’s like cybernetic wind shear.

00:39:56 — As is often the case, Autechre brings to mind The Sorcerer’s Apprentice, not just the metaphor of replicate systems run amok, but the overall elaborate approach.

00:56:25 — A funky, soulful, slinky reminder of how much of Autechre exists in part as a willful complication of popular forms. A minute later, though, the music has really dissolved (welcomingly).

00:58:01 — And now the (almost) poptimist veil is fully lifted, and the creaky undergirding is what we’re left with (and it’s all the better for it).

01:00:49 — It’s getting dryer and dryer, back to the pointillist percussion from very early on. It feels, though, like we’ve gotten back to where we started without going in reverse. The tiny, percolating, ping-ponging beats emerge from something other than what they submerged into at the start of the session.

01:02:44 — Cybermumblecore at its best. I fully admit that I generally prefer Autechre at the extremes: when it is at its most or (as here) least aggressive.

01:06:18 — Music like Autechre’s, redolent of technical virtuosity (and all the more fascinating because it sounds more interested in using machines at cross-purposes rather than merely getting the engines functioning at peak performance — which is, come to think of it, the difference between the emergent Miles Davis electric era, and the mainstream fusion that followed upon it), can feel at times like it’s letting you know how it functions. As the set comes to an end, the beat slows, like something made of gears that is coming to a stop. I can’t help but think that this is, nonetheless, an illusion: a theatrical depiction of a machine coming to rest, not the actual sound of Autechre’s technology being slowed.