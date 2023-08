This went out today as a weekly bonus — a thank-you to people who financially support This Week in Sound. It supplements the free Tuesday and Friday issues, which feature a broader array of sound studies material. It contained an annotated playlist of recommended music. I wrote about (1) a cue from Top Boy by Brian Eno, (2) a soundscape from Yui Onodera, and (3) an album of excellent “rough ambient” music by Stijn Hüwels.