Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto music community, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time and interest.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is the end of the day Monday, August 28, 2023, at 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are. It was posted on Thursday, August 24, 2023.

Tracks are added to the SoundCloud playlist for the duration of the project. Additional (non-SoundCloud) tracks appear in the lllllll.co discussion thread.

These following instructions went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto).

Disquiet Junto Project 0608: Nature-to-Text

The Assignment: Using a speech-to-text tool, turn a field recording into instructions for a composition.

This project is perhaps more experimental than ordinary, simply because it may not work for everyone. Apologies in advance. As someone, I think Brian Eno, once said, “It’s only experimental music if there’s a chance it can fail.”

Step 1: When one uses speech-to-text tools, such as those now commonly included in word processing software, often those tools will mistakenly interpret ordinary, non-verbal sound as garbled words, or otherwise try to characterize the sound, such as with bracketed phrases like “[deep breath]” or “[background chatter].” One potential way to achieve the result is to upload the audio to YouTube and then apply automated captions. Check out your options. There is likely to be discussion of this topic on places where the Junto occurs, such as the llllllll.co BBS and the Junto Slack.

Step 2: Record some non-verbal audio, perhaps a field recording of the sound on the street, or down a hallway. It’s recommended to do the recording somewhere where there is likely to be variation.

Step 3: Submit a segment of the audio to a speech-to-text tool. Or perhaps multiple tools, to see the results.

Step 4: Assuming Step 3 yields a series of descriptions, then compose a piece of music that treats that sequence as a kind of score. That is, make music that achieves the result described by the speech-to-text tool’s results. Perhaps you could use someone else’s. Here, for example, is a sequence that I ended up with recently: “[ambient noise] [ambient noise] [indistinct chatter] [indistinct chatter] [background noise] [indistinct chatter] [ambient noise].”

Eight Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: Include “disquiet0608” (no spaces or quotation marks) in the name of your tracks.

Step 2: If your audio-hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to also include the project tag “disquiet0608” (no spaces or quotation marks). If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to subsequent location of tracks for the creation of a project playlist.

Step 3: Upload your tracks. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your tracks.

Step 4: Post your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0608-nature-to-text/

Step 5: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 6: If posting on social media, please consider using the hashtag #DisquietJunto so fellow participants are more likely to locate your communication.

Step 7: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Step 8: Also join in the discussion on the Disquiet Junto Slack. Send your email address to [email protected] for Slack inclusion.

Note: Please post one track for this weekly Junto project. If you choose to post more than one, and do so on SoundCloud, please let me know which you’d like added to the playlist. Thanks.

Additional Details:

Length: The length is up to you.

Upload: When participating in this project, be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is always best to set your track as downloadable and allowing for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution, allowing for derivatives).

For context, when posting the track online, please be sure to include this following information:

