The Assignment: Make a track all over again.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required. There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Tracks will be added to this playlist for the duration of the project:

This project’s deadline is 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, April 10, 2017. This project was posted in the evening, California time, on Thursday, April 6, 2017.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: Consider pieces of music you have completed in the recent past.

Step 2: Select one — perhaps you weren’t happy with it, perhaps it felt unfinished, perhaps it took too much time, perhaps you wish you’d spent more time on it.

Step 3: Do it all over again, from scratch — preferably from memory (that is, don’t go back and listen to it).

Step 4: Then compare the two. When uploading the track you completed in Step 3, please where possible include a link to the original track so other people might compare the two as well.

Five More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: If you hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to include the project tag "disquiet0275″ (no spaces) in the name of your track.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track:

http://llllllll.co/t/revisit-something-disquiet-junto-project-0275/

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: The length is entirely up to the participant.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

By Marc Weidenbaum