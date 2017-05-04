Dissect the sonic properties of a single spoken word.

Disquiet Junto Project 0279: Word Interiorities Dissect the sonic properties of a single spoken word.

Step 1: We’ll be composing short explorations of sound by taking apart the recording of a single spoken word, excavating it for its components, and then exposing them through various techniques, such as repetition, elongation, and contrast. The first step is to choose your word. You can choose your own, or you can follow these chance instructions, which require a single dice. First, roll the dice once. That number tells you which of the six chapters in Luciano Berio’s book Remembering the Future contains your word. Then roll the dice three times; the combined values of those three rolls (e.g., a roll of 3 and a roll of 4 and a roll of 2 yields 9) is how many words to count into the chapter to find your word. You should be able to access a digital copy of the book via Google Books at this URL:

https://goo.gl/hQ1kc0

If the first page of a chapter isn’t available, then simply begin counting from the first available page of the chapter. You can also see if your local library has a copy — or maybe there’s already one on your bookshelf.

Or just choose your own word (preferably one that is family-friendly), or use the chance operation with another book.

Step 2: You don’t need to know much if anything about the composer Berio to do this project. However, it may be helpful to know that he has said that phonemes were more important than syllables when composing for lyrics.

Step 3: Record a short piece of sound/music exploring your selected word, using the ideas described in Step 1 and Step 2, and/or any other approaches you wish to employ.

Length: The length is entirely up to the participant.

By Marc Weidenbaum