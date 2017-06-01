Make an instrumental song built from the sounds of different rooms.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required. There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Tracks will be added to this playlist for the duration of the project:

This project’s deadline is 11:59pm wherever you are on Monday, June 5, 2017. This project was posted in the early evening, California time, on Thursday, June 1, 2017.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: Record the inherent sound, the room tone, of three different rooms. Label them A, B, and C.

Step 2: Create three distinct ambient beds from the rooms by editing the source material down. Label the ambient beds A, B, and C to align them with the source rooms. Don’t add any other effects or sonic material.

Step 3: Create a loose song structure alternating two of the rooms as verse (bed A) and chorus (bed B), and dropping in the third room (bed C) as a bridge at some point. The full piece should be about three minutes long.

Step 4: Go back into the audio and into each bed add tiny elements from the other source rooms. In other words, in the verse (bed A, based on room A), insert elements from room B and room C. Do this as well for bed B (with elements from room A and room C) and bed C (with elements from room A and B).

Five More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: If you hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to include the project tag “disquiet0283” (no spaces) in the name of your track. If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to my locating the tracks and creating a playlist of them.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0283-rooms-within-rooms/

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: The length is entirely up to the participant, though roughly three minutes is suggested.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0283” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

By Marc Weidenbaum