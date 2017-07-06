Make music from samples of two different animals.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group's members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment.

Tracks will be added to this playlist for the duration of the project:

Step 1: We’re going to use samples of two different animals and have them make music together. It’s recommended that you source the audio from the excellent site freesound.org, in part because it’s a great resource, and in part to raise awareness about the site’s existence. Donating a bit to the service would be appreciated, as well, but of course isn’t required.

Step 2: Locate audio of two different animals. It will help if they make sounds that are distinct from each other (e.g., cat and bird, not two breeds of cat).

Step 3: Isolate material from each of the source recordings that can be used to make a new musical recording. It’s preferable that you isolate not only tonal material, but bits that have melodic, rhythmic, or other elements signature to the given animals.

Step 4: Create a short piece of music that suggests a duet between the two animals you’ve selected.

Bonus: Make it a trio by adding a third animal — and perhaps that animal is you.

Five More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: If your hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to include the project tag “disquiet0288” (no spaces) in the name of your track. If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to my locating the tracks and creating a playlist of them.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0288-interspecies-duet/

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: The length is entirely up to the participant, though roughly three minutes is suggested.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution). Keep an eye on the license of the audio you source, as that may determine the license you end up using.

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information, along with details of your source audio, including links to it:

