Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Step 1: You’ll be making a sonic portrait of where you live, using only the sounds that are made by the domestic appliances in your home: your doorbell, your alarms, the alert on your dish washer or clothes dryer, should you have them, and so forth. Chart the sonic landscape of your home.

Step 2: Record samples of all the sounds that you listed in Step 1. Don’t be surprised if in the process of recording these sounds you think of additional sound sources in your home. Just add them to the list, and record them as well.

Step 3: Imagine a mood for your home: relaxed on a weekend morning, elated during a party, frenzied when its inhabitants’ calendars collide, mischievous when none of those inhabitants are present, etc.

Step 4: Record a short piece of music that (A) matches the mood in Step 3, (B) utilizes all the samples your recorded in Step 2, and (2) changes those sampes as little as possible in the process.

Five More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: If your hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to include the project tag “disquiet0297” (no spaces) in the name of your track. If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to my locating the tracks and creating a playlist of them.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0297-domestic-chorus/

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: The length is up to you.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0297” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

By Marc Weidenbaum