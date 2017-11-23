Write a short piece of music for a person or thing you're thankful for.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, November 27, 2017. This project was posted in the morning, California time, on Thursday, November 23, 2017.

These are the instructions that went out to the group’s email list (at tinyletter.com/disquiet-junto):

Disquiet Junto Project 0308: Giving Thanks Write a short piece of music for a person or thing you’re thankful for.

Today is Thanksgiving in the United States. To keep it brief, I always think of Thanksgiving as an inherently Junto holiday, for various reasons, key among them its focus on the turkey, which Benjamin Franklin once upon a time proposed as the national bird of the then-nascent U.S. (Spoiler: the country went with the eagle.) Of course, it was Franklin’s use of the word Junto in the early 1720s that served as the basis of our music community.

Step 1: Think of someone (a friend, family member, etc.) you’re thankful for, or perhaps a thing (an instrument, an institution, a local business, etc.).

Step 2: Write a short piece of music dedicated to the subject you focused on in Step 1.

Five More Important Steps When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: If your hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to include the project tag “disquiet0308” (no spaces) in the name of your track. If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to my locating the tracks and creating a playlist of them.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: In the following discussion thread at llllllll.co please consider posting your track:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0308-giving-thanks/

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: Somewhere under 5 minutes seems about right, but it’s up to you.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0308” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 308th weekly Disquiet Junto project (Giving Thanks: Write a short piece of music for a person or thing you’re thankful for) at:

https://disquiet.com/0308/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

By Marc Weidenbaum