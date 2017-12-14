Read a work of ceramics as a score in graphic notation.

Each Thursday in the Disquiet Junto group, a new compositional challenge is set before the group’s members, who then have just over four days to upload a track in response to the assignment. Membership in the Junto is open: just join and participate. (A SoundCloud account is helpful but not required.) There’s no pressure to do every project. It’s weekly so that you know it’s there, every Thursday through Monday, when you have the time.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, December 18, 2017. This project was posted in the morning, California time, on Thursday, December 14, 2017.

Tracks will be added to the playlist for the duration of the project.

These are the instructions that went out to the group's email list:

Disquiet Junto Project 0311: Ceramic Notation Read a work of ceramics as a score in graphic notation.

Major thanks to Grant Wilkinson for instigating this week’s project.

Step 1: This week’s Junto project is our first graphic score in a while. The idea of a graphic score in this case is to read an image as piece of musical notation. Here, the graphic score is a photo of a sculpture, the sculpture a ceramic wall installation by Steven Geddes, who is based in London.

Step 2: To begin with, look at this photo of a piece by Geddes that is titled Notations:

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcfUGjvhemn/

Step 3: Study the image for its musical potential. Imagine the image — not merely the sculpture, but the photo of the ceramics — is intended as musical score. Ask yourself, What does it sound like?

Step 4: Compose a piece of music that is a musical interpretation of this score.

When Your Track Is Done:

Step 1: If your hosting platform allows for tags, be sure to include the project tag “disquiet0311” (no spaces) in the name of your track. If you’re posting on SoundCloud in particular, this is essential to my locating the tracks and creating a playlist of them.

Step 2: Upload your track. It is helpful but not essential that you use SoundCloud to host your track.

Step 3: Please consider posting your track in the following discussion thread at llllllll.co:

https://llllllll.co/t/disquiet-junto-project-0311-ceramic-notation/

Step 4: Annotate your track with a brief explanation of your approach and process.

Step 5: Then listen to and comment on tracks uploaded by your fellow Disquiet Junto participants.

Length: As long as you see fit. Three minutes feels about right.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0311” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

Upload: When participating in this project, post one finished track with the project tag, and be sure to include a description of your process in planning, composing, and recording it. This description is an essential element of the communicative process inherent in the Disquiet Junto. Photos, video, and lists of equipment are always appreciated.

Download: It is preferable that your track is set as downloadable, and that it allows for attributed remixing (i.e., a Creative Commons license permitting non-commercial sharing with attribution).

Linking: When posting the track online, please be sure to include this information:

More on this 311th weekly Disquiet Junto project (Ceramic Notation: Read a work of ceramics as a score in graphic notation) at:

https://disquiet.com/0311/

More on the Disquiet Junto at:

https://disquiet.com/junto/

Image associated with this project is a photo of ceramic work by Steven Geddes, used with his permission. Image originally posted at

https://www.instagram.com/p/BcfUGjvhemn/

More from Geddes, who is based in London, at

http://stevengeddes-ceramics.co.uk/

By Marc Weidenbaum