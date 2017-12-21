Explore two ways in which sound is scaled.

Deadline: This project’s deadline is 11:59pm (that is, just before midnight) wherever you are on Monday, December 25, 2017. This project was posted in the morning, California time, on Thursday, December 21, 2017.

Disquiet Junto Project 0312: Amplify/Magnify Explore two ways in which sound is scaled.

Step 1: This week’s project will explore the difference between “amplification” and “magnification.” Consider the two words, what they have in common, and what distinguishes them when applied to sound.

Step 2: Select a short piece of sound/music.

Step 3: Produce an original recording with three movements of equal length that explores the sound from Step 2. The first movement of this recording should involve the “amplification” of the sound from Step 2. The second movement of this recording should involve the “magnification” of the sound from Step 2. The third and final movement of this recording should explore contrasts and similarities between elements from the first and second movements.

Length: As long as you see fit. Three minutes feels about right.

Title/Tag: When posting your track, please include “disquiet0312” in the title of the track, and where applicable (on SoundCloud, for example) as a tag.

More on this 312th weekly Disquiet Junto project (Ceramic Notation: Read a work of ceramics as a score in graphic notation)

https://disquiet.com/0312/

Image associated with this project is by Carly Hagins and is used via Flickr thanks to a Creative Commons license:

https://flic.kr/p/9W34fh

https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-nc/2.0/

By Marc Weidenbaum