Modus Pony layers into Joseph Branciforte and my asynchronous duet.

One interesting side effect of the current Disquiet Junto project is an enjoyment of the extreme panning involved. The current project is the third in a sequence. In the majority of the pieces, the initial track was panned hard left, meaning you pretty much only hear it in the left speaker or headphone. The second track, which was added to the first to form a duet, was panned hard right, and then the track that completed the trio — in the third project in the sequence — was placed center.

While not every piece in the projects — there have been about 50 each of the first two weeks — has necessarily followed those precise instructions, the majority have, including this great track by Modus Pony, who has done me the great honor of adding to the piece that Joseph Branciforte did last week, a piece that was itself built upon a bit of slow-poke guitar glitch that I’d posted the first week of this project sequence.

To listen to Modus Pony’s entry is to not only hear a perfectly understated addition (he’s on bass, to my heavily processed electric guitar and Branciforte’s Fender Rhodes) that matches the tone of the first two pieces, both separately and in combination. He managed to add his own voice, and yet maintain what had preceded his arrival. As a result of the stereo separation, you really hear the parts as if the trio of players is right in front of you.

Track originally posted at soundcloud.com/moduspony. More from Modus Pony, aka Matt Ackerman, who is based in Los Angeles, California, at moduspony.bandcamp.com, twitter.com/moduS_ponY, and moduspony.com.

By Marc Weidenbaum